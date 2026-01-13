Rockets Slide in The Athletic's Latest NBA Power Rankings After Kings Loss

After the Houston Rockets hit a slump through most of December, a stretch of victories to close out 2025 led most people to believe they'd get back on track. Unfortunately, it was the four-game winning streak that proved to be temporary.

The Rockets have now lost three games in a row to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, two teams outside of the NBA's playoff picture. There's a lot to be concerned with right now, from an inability to produce consistent offense to the lack of defense, as voiced by head coach Ime Udoka.

It has led many to question whether or not Houston is truly in a good place with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. The 37-year-old has actually stood out as the best contributor, averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 52-41-89 shooting splits, but don't forget, the Rockets gave up a high-level defender in Dillon Brooks, as well as Jalen Green, to acquire the superstar.

The absence of a true point guard, more specifically Fred VanVleet, is the biggest hole in Houston's system right now. The Athletic's Law Murray detailed this in his latest NBA power rankings, dropping the Rockets from fifth to ninth, as well as Tier 3, labeled "The Bubble."

"Just add Durant to a top defense, and that fixes everything … right? It seems like the absence of Fred VanVleet is stressing Houston out even more than expected, and it will be interesting to see if Houston makes a trade to give Durant some relief," Murray wrote.

"Ime Udoka has found something to call out the Rockets for on an increasing basis, but he’s Captain Obvious when discussing how unwise it is to have to play the 37-year-old Durant as many minutes as Durant is getting at his age."

As much as there is a lot to be unhappy about, Houston is still fourth in the NBA in offensive rating, as well as ninth in defensive rating. The Rockets have still been winning for most of the season, but some flaws in the rotation have been exposed as of late. This isn't an unfixable problem.

Even though the GM Rafael Stone's reluctance to make any significant midseason trades has been well documented, keep an eye on Houston ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. The team needs an answer quickly, as the Rockets have dropped all the way back to the seventh seed in the Western Conference.