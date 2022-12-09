Rockets Fall To Spurs In Disappointing Performance

The Houston Rockets failed to capitalize on their recent success in a disappointing road loss to the Spurs.

A poster dunk by Alperen Sengun at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter best summarizes the Houston Rockets' night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Sengun converted a one-hand dunk over the top of Zach Collins, but the officials ruled his basket as an offensive foul. The call was a bad break for the Rockets as they fell to the Spurs 118-109 Thursday night inside the AT&T Center.

With the loss, the Rockets failed to capitalize on the momentum they built following Monday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Their lackluster play on both ends led to the Spurs ending an 11-game losing streak.

Sengun finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. led the way for the Rockets. The rookie from Auburn University scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

The Rockets and Spurs were in a close battle during the first half. Their back-and-forth contest led to the Rockets leading the Spurs 54-51 by halftime.

But San Antonio took advantage of Houston's struggles during the third period. The Spurs began the quarter by outscoring the Rockets 16-2. And by the end of the period, San Antonio held a 90-77 lead after scoring 39 points during the quarter.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with a game-high 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting. Tre Jones added 26 points and five assists in the win.

Jalen Green and Eric Gordon each scored 14 points. Kevin Porter Jr, who began the night as questionable due to a knee injury, added 12.

Following the loss, the Rockets will begin a seven-game homestand Sunday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is slated for 6 P.M. CT inside the Toyota Center.

