Rockets Fall To Celtics On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Houston Rockets continued their three-game road trip Tuesday night in a 126-102 loss to the Celtics.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night. And 24 hours after his performance inside the United Center, Porter put on another scoring clinic.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Porter recorded 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds. But the Houston Rockets sustained a 126-102 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night inside TD Garden.

Houston played Boston tight until the 3:02 mark of the third quarter when Jaylen Brown converted a one-hand dunk to extend the Celtics' lead by 11. Brown's dunk accounted for two of the Celtics' 36 points during the period.

Boston outscored Houston 34-21 in the fourth quarter. Brown led the Celtics with 39 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 6-of-15 from deep. Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting. Green's best quarter came during the third period when he scored 18 points.

The Rockets' backcourt took the helm to help the Rockets find an early groove. Green and Porter scored a combined 10 points during the first quarter to help Houston lead the Celtics by as many as eight points.

But Boston held a 22-21 lead entering the second quarter. And behind 19 first-half points from Brown, the Rockets trailed the Celtics 56-49 by halftime. Porter had recorded 17 points during the first half for Houston.

K.J. Martin started in place of Eric Gordon. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 10 points off the bench.

Following the loss, the Rockets will close their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM CT inside the American Airlines Center.

