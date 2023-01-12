Rockets Fall To Kings Following Fourth Quarter Collapse

After giving up 41 points during the fourth quarter, the Houston Rockets dropped their eighth consecutive game in a loss to the Kings.

The Houston Rockets entered the fourth quarter with a 95-94 lead over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night inside the Golden 1 Center. And despite allowing the Kings to retake an early lead, Houston and Sacramento remained in a close battle.

Garrison Mathews' triple gave the Rockets a 101-100 lead with 8 minutes and 3 seconds left in the period. But the Kings scored 34 points during the final seven minutes to hand the Rockets their eighth consecutive loss in a 135-115 defeat.

Mathews added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep.

Jalen Green scored a game-high 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss. He scored 11 points during the second quarter, which led to the Rockets trailing the Kings 67-62 by halftime.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. But De'Aaron Fox came up huge down the stretch. He scored nine of his 24 points during the fourth quarter, where the Kings outscored the Rockets 41-20.

Alperen Sengun finished the game with his first career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s night came to an early end following a collision with teammate Jae'Sean Tate and Sacramento Kings forward Malik Monk. Porter sustained a left foot contusion and exited the game late in the first quarter.

Tate took the helm as the Rockets' floor general with five assists in the loss. K.J. Martin came off the bench and added 21 points and five rebounds.

Following the loss, the Rockets will close their two-game series against the Kings Friday night. Tip-off is slated for 9 P.M. CT.

