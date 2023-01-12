Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. went down late in the first quarter following a collision with teammate Jae'Sean Tate and Sacramento Kings forward Malik Monk.

Porter sustained a left foot contusion during the play and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. He finished the night with five points, three assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Since leading the team to a 15-point victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26, Porter has been the Rockets' best player, averaging 22.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 42.3 percent from deep, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

He scored a season-best 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-12 3PT) in a 133-118 victory over the Bulls inside the United Center.

"He has found his comfort level on the floor," coach Stephen Silas said. "He is looking for his teammates while being aggressive for himself. He has the ball in his hands the majority of the time. And when you have the ball in your hands that much, it comes with a lot of responsibility.

"He loves having that responsibility. He is coming along well, and I am proud of him."

After missing 21 games due to a variety of injuries last season, Porter said during his exit interview in May that staying healthy was a top priority for the 2022-23 campaign.

Porter has missed one game so far this season, which took place during the Rockets' eight-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18.

