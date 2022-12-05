Home Sweet Home: Rockets To Play Eight Of Next Nine Games At Home

After competing in 15 of 23 games on the road, the Houston Rockets will play eight of their next nine games at home, starting against the 76ers on Monday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have had a challenging travel schedule through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season.

Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center marked the Rockets' 15th road match through the first 23 games, which included a pair of four-game road trips.

But against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, the Rockets will play eight of their next nine games inside the Toyota Center. Their lone road match comes on Thursday when the Rockets travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs before embarking on a seven-game homestand from Dec. 11 - Dec. 23.

The Rockets are 3-5 in eight home games.

"We get our sleeping schedule back and rest," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Playing in different time zones, even if you are not playing sports, traveling can still take a toll on you. It's good to be back home and regroup."

Coach Stephen Silas shared that holding the proper practices on the road was challenging due to time restrictions when using the opposing team's venue. More practice time on their homecourt could lead to the Rockets' development trending in the right direction.

Houston went 1-3 during their latest road trip. Their lone victory came Friday night in a comeback victory against the Phoenix Suns inside the Footprint Center.

"This was the end of six games in nine days," Silas said. "We went 3-3 during this run. Overall, I am proud of our guys."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN