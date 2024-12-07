Inside The Rockets

Rockets Humbled With Recent Losses

The Houston Rockets have come back down to earth a little bit.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are coming back down to earth after two losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors to start their road trip.

The losses proved that the Rockets still have a long way to go in order to achieve their goals.

"After securing a win in one of the best games of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Houston Rockets ended the week with back-to-back road losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes. "Both were reminders that the team's two leading scorers, Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, are still adapting to life as the faces of a winning franchise. Both are still playing on their rookie contracts."

The Rockets started the season 15-6 and were on a high after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in a thrilling victory, but things have mellowed out a little bit since then. Perhaps the Rockets can use this small slump to bounce back and make up that ground in the next few games.

The Rockets will finish their west coast road trip when they head to the Intuit Dome for the first time as they face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 p.m. CT.

Published
Jeremy Brener
