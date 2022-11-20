Skip to main content

Rockets Injury Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun QUESTIONABLE vs. Warriors

Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun's statuses are up in the air for the Houston Rockets tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

The Houston Rockets are preparing to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors tonight at Toyota Center, but they may have to do so without two of their key players.

De-facto point guard Kevin Porter Jr. (lower back soreness) and big man Alperen Sengun (right groin soreness) are questionable for tonight's game with injuries.

The Rockets played without Porter Jr. in Friday's loss against the Indiana Pacers, while Sengun was a last-minute addition to the injury report.

Sengun missed two games for the Rockets back in October, but has been one of the team's healthiest players since then. This season, he is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Should Sengun sit, Usman Garuba will likely get the start.

Porter Jr.'s absence was felt on the offensive end Friday night when the Rockets scored a meager 91 points, so the team definitely wishes he would return tonight. Porter Jr. averages 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game so far this season. If Porter Jr. sits, KJ Martin will likely enter the starting lineup.

Houston will also be without Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness) and Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) tonight against Golden State.

The Rockets and Warriors are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

