Rockets Jae'Sean Tate Hosts Basketball Clinic For Children From 9th Wonder Foundation

HOUSTON — Jae'Sean Tate is inactive for the Houston Rockets at the moment. But a right ankle injury did not prevent Tate from giving back to the community Monday afternoon.

As part of the Rockets' Season of Giving, Tate partnered with Shoot 360 to host a basketball clinic for children with autism and special needs from the Be A 9th Wonder Foundation.

"I thought this was a great opportunity during the week of Thanksgiving," Tate said. "I remember when I was their age, I used to love it when athletes came. Any time there is something to do with the 9th Wonder, I am always available for these kids."

The Be A 9th Wonder Foundation specializes in mentoring youth through sports skill development, while providing life skills workshops to prepare them for adulthood. Houston native and former basketball player Remi Yusuf launched the program.

Tate spent time participating in a variety of games with the kids, that included knockout and around the world. Former NBA point guard Moochie Norris joined Tate at the event. Norris played 12 seasons in the league, seven with the Rockets.

"They tackle sports within special needs, and I don't think us as a whole do not do enough for it," Tate said. "It's a way for kids to stay active and to be around sports and athletes. For me to have an impact on these kids, I am all for it."

So far this season, a nagging right ankle injury has kept Tate in and out of the lineup. After recording nine points and five rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Tate has missed the last 10 games.

According to coach Stephen Silas, Tate is coming along well in his recovery but expects his return to take a while.

