Rockets Jalen Green and Adidas Unveils Upgraded Basketball Court At Brewster Park

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year guard Jalen Green and Adidas unveiled an upgraded basketball court at Brewster Park Tuesday evening.

Green and Adidas partnered with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department to achieve the feat. Located in the historic Fifth Ward district, the court features artwork reflecting Houston's culture and is symbolic of Green.

"Ever since he has been in Houston, he has been a superstar on the court and in the community," Turner said. "Before today, this court needed a lot of work. But because of the Houston Rockets, Adidas and Jalen Green, a lot of improvements have been made."

The court designs contain Green's right-handed peace sign tattoo. His logo reflecting the impact he wants to make throughout the Houston community. And an upward rocket emblem that signifies purpose, direction and positivity.

The court's colors represent the feeling of warmth Green has experienced in the city since the Rockets drafted him in July of 2021.

"Anytime I can give back to the community, it's always a great feeling," Green said. "Some of the logos on the court were my ideas. I like it a lot. I believe it fits me."

Following the unveiling, Green and the Rockets hosted a basketball clinic for children from the Urban Enrichment Institute. Rockets Josh Christopher was in attendance and assisted Green during the basketball clinic.

Each kid in attendance received a gift package courtesy of Green and the Rockets. The gift pack also included tickets to the Rockets' home match against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 19.

