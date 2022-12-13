Rockets Jalen Green On Second-Half Scoring Surges: 'My Team Depends On Me'

Jalen Green's second-half scoring is a testament to the clutch performer he is developing into during his second season with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks trailing 79-74. And with a little over four minutes left, the Rockets were down 89-83.

Jalen Green, whose offensive production dipped after scoring 11 points in the first quarter, began the Rockets' late-game push with a triple. And on the next offensive possession, Green converted a dunk to bring Houston within a point.

The second-year guard scored 12 points in the final period to lift the Rockets to a 97-92 victory over the Bucks.

Green finished with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 3-of-6 from behind the arc. But his play against Milwaukee wasn't the first time Green took over the second half with his scoring.

"I just know that my team depends on me in situations like that," Green said. "All of the hard work that I put in, day and night, it's starting to pay off."

Since he scored 15 third-quarter points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 12, Green has led the team in second-half scoring. He is averaging 11.4 points on 45.0 percent shooting over the last 14 games.

Green's best second-half performance came during the Rockets' 122-121 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 2. He scored 20 of his 30 points during the third quarter on 6-of-10 shooting.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon said Green's scoring is starting to get under control in tough moments.

"We all know he can score," Gordon said. "But the biggest bonus for him is at the end of the game, can he continue to knock down shots at a high clip. You want him to be a star offensively. He has to be relentless. And the whole team understands that."

Green's second-half surges have led to modest success in Houston. After starting the season 2-10, the Rockets are 6-8 over their last 14 games. Over their previous nine contests, Green has led the Rockets to five wins while averaging 22.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field.

Following his performance against the Bucks, Green has scored 30 or more points six times this season.

"Jalen came up big time," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "I think Jalen had one of his finest games. He made his free throws, attacked the basket and his defense was impeccable. I work with him every day, and he is growing."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN