Rockets' Jalen Green Highlights Culture Changes

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have dramatically changed their culture over the past few years.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been through a lot since arriving to the team as the No. 2 overall pick following the 2021 NBA Draft.

He's been through a lot of losing, but he's also grown and changed a lot, especially in the last two seasons under head coach Ime Udoka.

Green spoke before the team's NBA Cup matchup and explained the changes that were made from the passing of the torch from Stephen Silas to Udoka.

"I would say just how we all interact with each other. It’s more so a family, not a group. The way we handle losses, the way we handle wins, the way we communicate on the court … it’s very different from when I was first here, and the people I had around. Not a discredit to those people, but it’s just a different level of winning basketball," Green said via NBA h/t Rockets Wire's Ben DuBose.

Last season was about changing the culture inside the Rockets organization, and this year is about cultivating that. The Rockets appear to be in a much better place at 17-9 through the first 26 games of the season, and if they continue that level of success, they will be back in the postseason for the first time since the 2020 COVID-bubble playoffs in Orlando.

