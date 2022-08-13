'We're Working': Jalen Green Gives Inspiring Message to Rockets Fans

The Houston Rockets have plenty of reasons to be excited about their long-term future. While ending an era with a superstar like James Harden is never the favored outcome, it has already netted the organization plenty of intriguing talents using the NBA Draft.

The foundation of the Rockets' roster is now quite strong. Between the additions of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, there is a fascinating core of players with more on the way.

As in the case of any young team, it will take time for the Rockets to develop into achieving their long-term goals. Perhaps most intriguing is that patience is being preached by Green himself while on his JG4 Manila Tour with Adidas.

"We're a young team — no matter if it's two years, three years, next year, I just want every fan to be patient with us," Green said in an exclusive interview with CNN Philippines. "We're working. We're in the lab. We're going to make sure this happens as soon as possible."

Green got off to a slow start in his rookie campaign but caught fire during the stretch run of last season. Overall, he averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 67 games on the season. After the All-Star break, those averages jumped to 22.1 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from deep.

"I've been working on decision making, tightening up my handle, and knowing what shots I want to get on the floor," Green said. "Getting comfortable getting to my spots and just rising up. Catch-and-shoot."

If Green's offseason work enables him to take another step forward in his development, the Rockets will quickly have one of the better guards in the NBA.

