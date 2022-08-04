Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?

The Houston Rockets are focused on a long-term rebuilding effort as the start of the 2022-23 season is still off in the distance. What if they decided to shift course in an opportunistic trade?

Such a decision from the Rockets would be highly unlikely but isn't one that should be dismissed. Houston already has standouts like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. What if they acquired an All-Star?

The options for capitalizing on the All-Star trade scene tend to be bleak. It often requires one of the better players in the NBA to ask out of their current situation or for a team to enter a full-scale rebuilding effort.

The best option is Donovan Mitchell, who has been shopped around in trade talks by the Utah Jazz. After their latest shortcomings in the playoffs, the team already moved Rudy Gobert for an impressive haul of future draft capital.

The Rockets have no shortage of draft capital from when they entered a rebuilding effort. They would need to use plenty of it to pull off a trade to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz considering they'd be competing against a potential trade package from the New York Knicks.

Mitchell, 25, has substantial trade value considering he is entering the second year of his five-year, $163 million contract extension. He is coming off an All-Star campaign with averages of 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a package to send Donovan Mitchell to the Rockets. While the return included Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher, much of it was based on future draft capital as the Utah Jazz would be rebuilding.

Utah Jazz Receive: G/F Eric Gordon, F David Nwaba, G/F Kevin Porter Jr., G Josh Christopher, 2023 First-Round Pick (MIL via HOU), 2027 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2028 First-Round Pick (Swap – HOU), 2029 First-Round Pick (HOU)

Houston Rockets Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Whether this trade is suitable for the Rockets comes down to a few key questions: (1) Is now the time to push the chips into the center of the table? (2) Is Donovan Mitchell the right player to be willing to do that for?

Where the potential concern lies for the Rockets begins with their trajectory after acquiring Mitchell. Would they be good enough to get by some of the top threats in the Western Conference? Teams like the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans will be much improved, too.

There is a case to be made that Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun will soon be ready to make significant impacts as they develop. Jabari Smith Jr. now entering the fold only furthers that case. Mitchell could thrive with that supporting cast. Given how all three of those talents are on rookie contracts, there could be an actual window to make a push.

Whether Mitchell would want to stay long-term would have to be considered, too. NBA players like the Houston market. If he were to embrace the situation, could he begin recruiting other talents to come while his top teammates are all on rookie deals? There is real potential there.

For the Jazz, they'd need to be intrigued by Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher to make this deal. The only short-term draft asset they'd be landing here is a 2023 first-round pick, and it'd be from the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Jazz are willing to be patient and wait for long-term draft picks as they have organically made their draft selections over the next few years, then this trade could make a lot of sense for them. They'd be adding multiple Brooklyn Nets future picks and one from the Rockets.

