Rockets Overcome Joel Embiid's Big Night In Double-Overtime Win vs. 76ers

Despite a game-high 39 points from Joel Embiid, the Houston Rockets fought hard during a double-overtime victory against the 76ers.

HOUSTON — After a four-game west coast road trip, the Houston Rockets returned to their homecourt Monday night for a match against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before fouling out, Joel Embiid scored a game-high 39 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but the Rockets prevailed to take a 132-123 double-overtime win over the 76ers inside the Toyota Center.

Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with a team-best 27 points.

The Rockets found themselves in an early double-digit rut for the fourth consecutive game. The 76ers began the night on a 10-0 run.

Houston's first basket did not come until the 9:16 mark of the first quarter when Porter drilled a pair of free throws. He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Rockets entered the second quarter trailing the 76ers by three but ended the half with a 56-55 lead.

Tari Eason provided the Rockets a lift during the third quarter. He scored 11 of his 18 points during the period, as Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 90-84 lead. But Embiid scored nine points during the fourth quarter to help the 76ers outscore the Rockets 24-18.

K.J. Martin gave the Rockets an additional boost off the bench. He finished with 14 points in 20 minutes.

Tobias Harris added 27 points on 7-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. James Harden, who missed the previous 14 games due to a foot injury, returned to the lineup for Philadelphia. He finished the night with 21 points.

Following the win, the Rockets will hit the road on Thursday for a southwest division battle against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 P.M. CT inside the AT&T Center.

