Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Reflects On His 50-Point Performance vs. Bucks: 'We Tied The Knot'

Kevin Porter Jr. took a moment to reflect on the night he led the Houston Rockets to a home victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 50-point performance in April of 2021.

HOUSTON — When Kevin Porter Jr. steps onto the floor of the Toyota Center Sunday evening, it will mark the first time he will play against the Milwaukee Bucks at home since April 29, 2021.

It was Porter's 23rd game with the Houston Rockets. He led the Rockets to a 143-136 victory. And nearly two years later, coach Stephen Silas said that was the moment he knew the franchise had something special in Porter.

"We tied the knot after that performance," Porter said. "It was needed for me to see where I could be and show what I can bring as a player. That moment figured a lot of things out for me and this organization."

Porter became the youngest player in league history to tally at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game. He finished the night with 50 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the field, 9-of-15 from behind the arc, and 11 assists.

Porter was still a raw prospect at the time.

When he joined the Rockets in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in January, Porter was still trying to find his niche on an NBA level. But more importantly, overcome the struggles that plagued his short tenure in Cleveland.

Porter's performance against the Bucks started his journey toward redemption. The foundation built that night led to both parties agreeing to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension in October.

"That was the first moment we said, 'wow, this kid might have something special,'" Silas said. "He had a good outing during the NBA bubble prior to that, but you are not sure until you see it in an NBA game. It was a great moment for him and our team."

Porter said he doesn't think about his career night too often but would love to replicate his performance. If not against the Bucks, then against another opponent one day.

"That was a beautiful night," Porter said. "It's something that's under my belt. I was the youngest to do something that night and made history."

