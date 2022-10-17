Rockets BREAKING: Kevin Porter Jr. Signs Contract Extension

Scoot is parking in Houston for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets have inked a four-year, $82 million extension with point guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Had Porter not signed this extension, he would have become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Rockets have made a true commitment to the first player they see as part of their future long-term.

In his first full season in Houston last year, Porter averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 assists, proving himself to be worth investing in for the team's rebuild.

Porter came to Houston as part of a trade in Jan. 2021 from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a top-55 protected second-round pick, which will likely never convey. The trade happened as part of some character issues he had while in Cleveland. However, with the guidance of assistant coach John Lucas, Porter has found ways to channel his emotions towards the court.

While there were some questionable moments last season, Porter ultimately proved that he is worth the investment of $21 million per year. However, according to The Athletic, only the first year of the deal is fully guaranteed. His deal expires in the 2026-27 season.

Porter and the Rockets start their season Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

