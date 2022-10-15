Jalen Green Scores 33 Points In Rockets Preseason Finale vs. Pacers

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets closed out their 2022 preseason schedule with a 122-114 win over the Indiana Pacers Friday night.

With the win inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Rockets ended their four-game preseason schedule with a 3-1 record. Houston's lone exhibition loss took place on Monday against the Miami Heat.

Second-year prospect Jalen Green scored a game-high 33 points while connecting on 10 out of his 15 shot attempts. Green opened the game by scoring 22 first-half points, which resulted in the Rockets taking an 81-60 lead into halftime.

Kevin Porter Jr. assisted Green in his offensive production in Indiana. He scored 22 points while connecting on five out of his six attempts from behind the arc.

Eric Gordon made his return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to leg stiffness. He played 17 minutes in the first half and scored 14 points in the win.

After missing the previous two games due to the NBA Health and Safety Protocols, coach Stephen Silas made his way back to the sidelines, reclaiming his role as head coach.

The Rockets will open the 2022-23 campaign on the road Wednesday night, during an interconference match against the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.

