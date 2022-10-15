Skip to main content

Jalen Green Scores 33 Points In Rockets Preseason Finale vs. Pacers

Jalen Green scored 33 points to help the Houston Rockets close their 2022 preseason with a win over the Pacers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets closed out their 2022 preseason schedule with a 122-114 win over the Indiana Pacers Friday night.

With the win inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Rockets ended their four-game preseason schedule with a 3-1 record. Houston's lone exhibition loss took place on Monday against the Miami Heat.

Second-year prospect Jalen Green scored a game-high 33 points while connecting on 10 out of his 15 shot attempts. Green opened the game by scoring 22 first-half points, which resulted in the Rockets taking an 81-60 lead into halftime.

Kevin Porter Jr. assisted Green in his offensive production in Indiana. He scored 22 points while connecting on five out of his six attempts from behind the arc. 

Eric Gordon made his return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to leg stiffness. He played 17 minutes in the first half and scored 14 points in the win. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After missing the previous two games due to the NBA Health and Safety Protocols, coach Stephen Silas made his way back to the sidelines, reclaiming his role as head coach.

The Rockets will open the 2022-23 campaign on the road Wednesday night, during an interconference match against the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Derrick Favors
News

Rockets to Waive Derrick Favors, Finalize Roster

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17925745
News

Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17915271
News

Darius Days Signs With Rockets, Tari Eason Excited For Reunion

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191859
News

Rockets Preseason: K.J. Martin Continues To Show Significant Growth

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191746
News

Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Not Rushing Back Amid Ankle Injury

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17378922
News

Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19193100
News

PODCAST: First Impressions Following Rockets 2-1 Start To The Preseason

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18005360
News

Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign

By Coty M. Davis