Houston Rockets: Names to Watch For Against New Orleans Pelicans
The Houston Rockets have had an up and down preseason so far through two games, but look to get back on track Tuesday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Sunday that he plans to implement more of his regular season rotations, but will remain cautious on minutes.
Although the key rotational players won't be playing their normal minutes on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what groups Udoka puts out there and how they fare against the Pelicans.
Additionally, if Udoka does plan to put out a more "regular rotation" in this preseason matchup, rookie Reed Sheppard will be a name to look out for. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft had an efficient outing in the Rockets' previous matchup, scoring 11 points while shooting 5-for-7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.
This game will show where Houston is at with Sheppard, and what kind of impact it expects from him right out the gate.
Along with Sheppard, veteran center Steven Adams and year three forward Tari Eason will also be names to look out for in this matchup. Both players are coming of lengthy absences due to injury, but are expected to make immediate impacts for the Rockets.
Both, Eason and Adams, have appeared in just one of the two preseason outings so far, but are continuing to ramp up.
Houston acquired Adams last season as it has been trying to find a solution at center behind star Alperen Şengün. The veteran has been gelling well with his new team, and will look to continue to get implemented into the rotation as preseason rolls on. He is, however, listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday night.
Eason, who missed the Rockets' first preseason game, is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play Tuesday night. He played well in his first game back from injury last week against the Thunder, scoring eight points and adding five rebounds to his tally in just 14 minutes of action.
The lengthy forward will look to build on his performance from last week, and continue to make an impact for Houston on the boards.
Although it's just preseason, this matchup against the Pelicans will show a lot of what this Rockets team will look like in the regular season. With Udoka planning to play his main rotational players, it will be important to take note of what groups he puts out there and how they gel in whatever time they get together.
