Rockets Recommended to Trade for Pelicans' Kevon Looney Following Steven Adams Injury

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s offensive philosophy is predicated on getting multiple bites at the apple. The Rockets have strategically constructed their roster to have ample big men.

To dominate on the glass.

Houston has four players that rank inside of the top-25 in offensive rebounds.

Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Clint Capela.

Adams leads the list. In fact, he leads the league altogether, as his 4.5 offensive rebounds outproduce everyone else in the league.

It would be his second offensive rebounding title.

However, he's battled health issues this season. He's missed eight games thus far.

Fortunately, he hasn't suffered any significant injuries this season.

Sunday, he went down with an ankle sprain during Houston's 119-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka made it a point to quickly notify the masses that Adams' injury is merely just a sprain, and that he didn't suffer any broken bones.

Adams isn't expected to miss a significant amount of time, based on the injury.

An ankle sprain isn't a season-ending injury.

But the Rockets aren't going to rush him back. Or anyone, at this point.

The season is halfway over.

The playoffs are around the corner. Adams is arguably the most important player on the Rockets.

If he's forced to miss an extended amount of time, could the Rockets replace him? According to Tom Haberstroh, Kevon Looney would be the best option.

"A name to keep an eye on if the Rockets need to add center depth: Kevon Looney in New Orleans. There’s not a lot out there right now."

Looney was a long-time big man for the Golden State Warriors. The 29-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Warriors.

And faced the Rockets three times in the postseason. He's very familiar with Houston.

At least, he should be.

This past offseason, he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He, too, has missed time this season due to injury. He missed the Pelicans' first five games.

He's also been a healthy scratch, quite regularly, having played in just four of New Orleans' last 19 games.

Looney signed a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Pelicans, although the second year contains a team option.