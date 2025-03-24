Rockets Predicted to Face Clippers in First Round of NBA Playoffs
With less than a month left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, postseason matchups are beginning to materialize.
The Houston Rockets have been one the biggest surprises on the season, owning one of the younger cores in the league, but still managing to win a majority of its games at 46-26.
Having won nine of their last 10 games — only losing to the Denver Nuggets narrowly just last night — they currently sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference, only behind the already clinched No. 1 OKC Thunder.
Per Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report, the Rockets have a 71% chance at retaining the No. 2 spot, with the Denver Nuggets the next best with a 21% chance to re-gain it.
Assuming Houston is able to fend off those looking to grab the second seed, the same report says they’re most likely to face the LA Clippers in the first round of the Playoffs, though the chance is much smaller than retaining their current standing at just 37%.
The current No. 8 seed, the Clippers have seen a better-than-anticipated season after losing Paul George to free agency in the offseason. They were without longtime star Kawhi Leonard earlier in the season, but did well with a cast of Rockets' legend James Harden, Norm Powell, Ivica Zubac and more until the NBA champion returned from injury.
The Clippers are an experienced group, whereas the Rockets only have a few players with real postseason experience. But there’s little double Houston would be the favorite in a round one meeting.
Following the Clippers with the best chances to face Houston in the opening round are the Golden State Warriors — who have long plagued the Rockets in head-to-head matchups — at 26%, and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 24%.
Clearly, no matter who the Rockets face, they’ll need to bring their A-game in order to advance to the second round.