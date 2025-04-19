Rockets Preparing For Draymond Green, Warriors
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a battle between two very different styles of play.
The Rockets love to use their size to their advantage as the best rebounding team in the NBA. However, the Warriors play very differently, operating with a 6-6 center in Draymond Green.
Green has been a small-ball center throughout most of his career, and Alperen Sengun knows not to underestimate him despite the size difference.
"I like the matchup," Şengün said via Chron reporter Michael Shapiro. "I’m gonna learn a lot of things from that matchup, you know? He has a lot of experience, he is one of those [legendary] players on that team. So I’m so excited to play him.
"It’s going to be hard, but I’m going to learn a lot and I am gonna need to answer back."
What Green lacks in size, he has in physicality, and the Warriors will need him to step up in that regard if they are going to come out of this series on top. The physicality has gone to people's heads over the years, but the Rockets aren't worried about it.
"I’m not worried. We go against Dillon Brooks in practice, we go against Steven Adams," Jabari Smith Jr. said via Shapiro. "It’s all antics. It’s just who [Green] is."
Green and the Warriors are set to visit the Rockets for Game 1 of their first round series. Tipoff is set for tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.