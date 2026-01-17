Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Win over the Timberwolves

The Rockets took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, desperately needing a win to keep themselves out of the Play-In range in the Western Conference.

Via heroics from Kevin Durant, Houston was able to muster a five-point win, its 24th on the season. It wasn't a particularly great game from the home team given 14 missed free throws, but the Rockets will take all the wins they can get at this point, having previously suffered five losses in seven tries.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s game:

Rockets overcome slow start

Across the first nine minutes of the game, the Rockets scored just 13 points, shooting an abysmal 6-for-22 from the floor.

Durant and Alperen Sengun were the only Rockets to account for more than one field goal in that span, with Amen Thompson the only other player to even hit a shot. They would rev up near the end of the first frame with three 3-pointers, two of which came from second-year guard Reed Sheppard. Sheppard finished with 14 points off the bench.

Houston didn’t get off to a quick defensive start either, allowing the Timberwolves to score 34 first-quarter points and grab a five-point lead. The Rockets would eventually find their groove, though, inserting themselves back into the game.

Rockets’ superstar alights as Timberwolves go without

Houston hasn’t created great offense since the turn of the new year, and they again needed Kevin Durant to will them to a win Friday night. He looked vintage, going for 39 points on blistering 11-for-18 shooting overall.

He was especially hot from beyond the arc, hitting six triples with most of the other Rockets cold. Additionally, he took on the play-making load, adding seven assists.

Julius Randle did his best to keep the Timberwolves in it with his own scoring, going for a team-high 39 points himself, though Minnesota was without their own superstar in Anthony Edwards.

Alperen Sengun sees another up-and-down performance

One-time All-Star Alperen Sengun hasn't quite looked his star self since his return from an ankle injury, and that shone through here and there versus Minnesota.

The Rockets relied on his interior presence as they usually do, as he went for 25 points and 14 rebounds. He wasn't particularly efficient on the night, though he was across from a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Rudy Gobert.

Sengun's defense left plenty to be desired, and he fouled out with just minutes remaining in a pivotal stretch. On the positive side, he did look himself for a stretch in third quarter, orchestrating offense and grabbing easy buckets.

With the win, the Rockets move to 24-15 on the season, and avoid a tie with the Suns at No. 7. Houston next takes on the Pelicans on Sunday, Jan. 18.