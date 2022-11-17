Rockets Register 19 Blocks In Road Victory Over Mavericks

For the first time since their nine-point victory on April 7, 2021, the Houston Rockets found themselves in a close battle against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets entered the fourth quarter holding a 76-74 lead, a complete 180 from the performance they showcased Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coach Stephen Silas has preached continuously about improving the team's fourth-quarter execution. And on a Wednesday night inside the American Airlines Arena, the Rockets finally received the memo.

The Rockets outscored the Mavericks 25-18 in the fourth quarter en route to a 101-92 victory.

With the win, the Rockets ended a four-game losing streak to the Mavericks, who swept Houston by an average margin of 17 points during the 2021-22 campaign.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets in scoring with 17 points a piece. But Houston won their third game of the season due to their impressive defensive performance.

The Rockets came one block shy of tying the franchise record with 19 rejections on the night. Alperen Sengun set the defensive tone for the Rockets with five, while Usman Garuba added three.

In addition to his blocks, Garuba scored a career-high 12 points and added nine rebounds off the bench. Sengun added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Without Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks in scoring with 28. Former Rockets big man Christian Wood added 26 points off the bench.

Following the win, the Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a match against the 7-6 Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

