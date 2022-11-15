Rockets Game 14 Notebook: No Energy For Homecoming Party vs. Clippers

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas said something seemed off with the Houston Rockets Monday night. The Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time this season.

During their first two meetings, the Rockets played at their best despite entering the night down 0-2 amid their four-game regular season series.

The Rockets lost by an average margin of five points to the Clippers, which included a two-point defeat on Oct. 31 after Paul George's game-winning basket gave Los Angeles a 95-93 home victory.

But 15 days after their first meeting, the Rockets had arguably their worst game of the year in a 122-106 loss to the Clippers inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets shot an insufficient 61.3 percent from the free-throw line while connecting on nine out of their 30 attempts from behind the arc. And after taking positive steps with their ball movement in recent games, the Rockets reverted back to isolation play.

Silas could not pinpoint the reasoning for the low energy and subpar execution. But according to second-year two-guard Jalen Green, fatigue was the primary factor.

"We were all frustrated as a team with how we started the game off," Green said. "We were very sluggish. Everyone seemed tired. I don't think we brought enough energy at the beginning."

The Rockets held their first home game in 12 days after concluding their second four-game road trip. Silas said life on the road is one of the reasons behind the constant struggles that have plagued the Rockets' record to a 2-12 start.

Following their departure from New Orleans Saturday night, the Rockets have played a daunting 10 of their first 14 games on the road, which can be a difficult feat for any NBA team.

The Rockets went 1-3 on their latest road trip while tallying 4,869 miles. Houston's lone road win came during a 132-127 victory over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 7.

"On the road, we had a lot of less live practices because we are traveling and have limited time," Silas said. "Guys normally would save their best for the game and not for practices when on the road. I am hoping that because we are home, we have a chance to do more practice stuff that will lead to better in-game understanding."

Jalen Green the playmaker

Since his rookie campaign last season, Green has established himself as one of the best young scorers in the league. But since the start of training camp, Green has talked several times about becoming a better all-around player.

He has upped his production on the defensive side of the ball since the start of the season. And over the previous three games, Green has become more of a facilitator.

"I feel like my passing has grown over the past couple of games," Green said. "I've been locked in on breaking down the film and understanding how they are going to guard me."

Green led the team in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting. But his best contributions came from his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Green tied a career-high in assists with seven. He helped Alperen Sengun get into an offensive rhythm early with back-to-back possessions of pick-and-roll action.

Over the previous three games, Green has averaged 6.5 assists as he continues to move closer to reaching his goal of becoming a better all-around player.

"Jalen had five assists in the first half," Silas said. "If he is going to have the ball in his hands as much as possible, it is important for him to make those plays. That combination between Jalen and Alperen is important."

K.J. Martin providing energy off the bench

The Rockets' play during the first quarter was the lone period where things looked promising amid a blowout loss.

Houston outscored Los Angeles 33-32, with Green accounting for 15 points. He led the way for the Rockets in scoring, but the energy that K.J. Martin brought off the bench sparked Houston's third-quarter play.

With a pair of posters in the quarter, Martin finished the game with eight points and five rebounds — illustrating why Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have raved about the third-year prospect since training camp in late September.

"I felt like our team did not have a lot of energy in the first half," Martin said. "I was just trying to make some plays, get our energy up to get back into the game."

Quick Hits:

- After fouling out against the New Orleans Pelicans, Alperen Sengun had a bounce-back performance with 16 points and four rebounds.

- Jabari Smith Jr. had six field goal attempts amid a seven-point, six-rebound performance against the Clippers.

- Despite the loss, the Rockets finished the game with a season-best 11 steals and three blocks.

