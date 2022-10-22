Rockets Rookies Tari Eason, TyTy Washington Sign Shoe Deal with Nike

All three Houston Rockets first-round picks are celebrating their shoe deals.

Earlier this summer, No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. signed with Under Armour, but forward Tari Eason (No. 17 overall) and point guard TyTy Washington (No. 29 overall) now have a home with Nike, according to ESPN.

Eason has been one of the biggest surprises of the Rockets' offseason, and his stellar play during Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason have fans clamoring for more as he enters the season.

Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game outing in Las Vegas.

Washington also brings a lot of excitement and potential from his college and Summer League showcases. He averaged 12.5 points and 3.9 assists during his time at Kentucky.

Eason made his NBA debut in Wednesday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks, while Washington was out with a knee sprain and will have to wait to make his first appearance for the Rockets.

Eason and Washington's shoe deals prove that there is a lot of potential for both of them to succeed in the league for a long time.

Washington is still out with a knee injury, but Eason and the Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies Friday at 8 p.m. at Toyota Center.

