Rockets Fall To Kings In Another Second Half Collapse

The Kings scored 43 points during the third quarter as the Houston Rockets dropped their ninth game in a loss to Sacramento.

With his family and friends in attendance, Jalen Green expressed his desire to break free from his most recent shooting slump.

After scoring a season-low nine points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green spent Tuesday morning working alongside Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II to get back into a rhythm.

Although he scored 26 points (9-25 FG, 3-12 3PT) in a loss against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, Green broke out of his slump during the second night of the Rockets' two-game series.

He scored 25 of his 27 points during the first half. But once again, Green's homecoming was spoiled in a 139-114 loss to the Kings inside the Golden 1 Center.

Green finished the night shooting 10-of-21 from the field, 5-of-9 from behind the arc.

Although the Rockets trailed the Kings 69-66 at halftime, Houston was unable to avoid its inevitable second-half collapse.

The Kings outscored Houston 43-26 during the third quarter. They connected on 15 out of their 23 shot attempts (65.2 percent) during the period. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 27 points while accounting for five of Sacramento's 20 made triples.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his fifth triple-double of the season with 19 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. had a bounce-back performance after scoring eight points in Game 1. He finished with 27 points (11-of-20 FG), eight rebounds and three blocks.

Alperen Sengun Followed his first career triple-double performance with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the loss. Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second game of the season due to a left foot contusion.

Garrison Mathews, who scored eight points in nine minutes, was ejected with 11 minutes and 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

He was engaged in a skirmish with Kings' guard Malik Monk. The altercation also led to Tari Eason and Chimezie Metu receiving ejections.

Following the loss, the Rockets will continue their California road trip Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 2 P.M. CT inside Crypto.com Arena.

Houston is 4-18 on the road.

