Rockets vs. Kings: Kevin Porter Jr. Out With Left Foot Contusion

The Houston Rockets listed Kevin Porter jr. out for Friday night's contest against the Sacramento Kings due to a left foot contusion. Porter sustained the injury Wednesday night during the Rockets' 135-115 loss to the Kings inside the Golden 1 Center.

Porter collided with teammate Jae'Sean Tate and Kings forward Malik Monk late in the first quarter. He finished the game with five points, three assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Porter's absence against the Kings will mark the second game of the season he will miss due to injury. His lone absence came during the Rockets' 99-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18.

Porter missed his first game due to lower back soreness. And coach Stephen Silas credited a portion of the Rockets' shortcomings against the Pacers due to Porter's absence.

"He is a good player," Silas said. "When we don't have our starting point guard, it's hard to have guys out there to get us into our sets. Our game is based on having multiple ball handlers on the floor. And there were times tonight that we didn't."

Since leading the team to a 15-point victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26, Porter has been the Rockets' best player, averaging 22.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 42.3 percent from deep, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Porter scored a season-best 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-12 3PT) in a 133-118 victory over the Bulls inside the United Center.

In Porter's absence, the Rockets will run their offense through second-year big man Alperen Sengun. Sengun recorded his first career triple-double with 10 assists, 10 points and 10 rebounds.