Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was all smiles Wednesday afternoon inside the Toyota Center. With the Houston Rockets making preparations for the fourth and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Silas was at the helm of practice for the first time in over a week.

"The hardest part was not being able to see the guys," Silas said. "Just being around the guys, who are a fun group, I missed them."

Silas entered the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols on Oct. 4 and missed a week of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Although frustrated, Silas said he tried to take it easy by watching Netflix but had a sense of solace knowing that his team was in good care amid his absence. Assistant coach John Lucas II filled in for Silas as head coach.

Lucas kept Silas in the loop by holding daily phone calls and by sending footage of practices for him to review at home. Silas said he also stayed in communication with his players and general manager Rafael Stone through text messages.

"Lucas has been here more than me," Silas said. "The way he is with the guys and the communication that he has — I was completely comfortable with him taking over."

The Rockets split the two exhibition games they played without Silas coaching on the sidelines. Silas was pleased by the energy and effort his team played with on both ends of the court.

While filling in as head coach, Lucas stayed true to Silas' strategic plans for the Rockets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

"The way we started the Miami game was great," Silas said. "We hit a little bit of adversity but still came back. There is a lot to learn from those games. I like the direction we are going."

Leading up to his seven-day absence, Silas had all of the symptoms associated with COVID.

"COVID is no joke," I must be getting old because young people be like 'COVID was no problem.' But for me, it wasn't a great experience."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN