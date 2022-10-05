John Lucas II Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To NBA Legend David Robinson

Houston — Since recording 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Auburn's 93-65 victory against Louisiana-Monroe in November, Jabari Smith Jr. has been compared to some of the best versatile big men in NBA history.

Draft experts often compared Smith's skill set to Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, while Auburn's player and development coach Marquis Daniels said the 6-foot-11 prospect reminded him of former NBA All-Star, Rashard Lewis.

But following his 21-point performance during the Houston Rockets' preseason victory over the San Antonio Spurs, assistant coach John Lucas II compared Smith to another Hall of Famer, David Robinson.

"He is just scratching the surface," Lucas said. "He is an elite defender already. He reminds me of a guy I coached before by the name of David Robinson. He has that kind of demeanor and leadership."

Lucas spent two seasons with Robinson as head coach of the Spurs, which included his MVP campaign during the 1993-94 season. He guided Robinson to one of the best seasons of his career by averaging 29.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across 80 games for the 55-27 Spurs.

Robinson finished second behind Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon for MVP honors that same season.

"I am glad [Jabari] was the third pick," Lucas said. "He is the perfect compliment to our team. He has done a lot of positive things. He likes to work. And he has a nasty streak to him."

