Rockets Aiming To Be NBA's Most Surprising Team Next Season

HOUSTON — The general public assumes that the 2022-23 campaign will end with the Houston Rockets in the best position to land either Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson during the 2023 NBA Draft. And it's easy to understand why, given that the Rockets have possessed a 37-117 record over the previous two seasons.

But since the start of training camp inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, the Rockets believe they can be the league's most surprising team of the season.

"Our mindset is to be the aggressors," Jae'Sean Tate said. "Teams around the league believe we are still trying to figure things out. We are trying to go into every game and punch teams in the mouth. You guys are going to see a difference this year."

Tate described the Rockets ahead of next season as a young, scrappy and athletic team that has the desire to take the next step in their rebuilding project.

He believes the experience gained over the last two years will play a significant role in the Rockets' potential while building the team's culture.

As one of the elder statements, Tate's goal is to be a leader throughout the season in hopes of helping the Rockets surpass their small expectations entering the new year.

Assistant coach John Lucas II agrees with Tate's expectations for the team. But as long as the Rockets can "stay focused."

"If we don't act like we are young, we can have the ability to surprise people," Lucas said. "We have talent, but it's immature. We have the pieces to be pretty good. We are quick. We are fast. And we can play in multiple ways.

"We are going to be a hard team to play against, and I think that is coming to fruition."

The Rockets will play the second of four exhibition matches on Friday against the 2-0 Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Toyota Center.

