Rockets Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. Ruled Out For Preseason Game vs. Raptors

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced following practice on Thursday that Eric Gordon and Jabari Smith Jr. will miss Friday's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

Gordon will miss the Rockets' second preseason game due to rest, while Smith is recovering from an ankle injury. According to assistant coach John Lucas II, Smith sustained the injury during the final play of practice Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas said Smith's absence against the Raptors is for "precautionary reasons." And over the previous 24 hours, Lucas has regretted not cutting practice one play short.

Smith had an impressive preseason debut Sunday night during the Rockets' 134-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs inside the Toyota Center. He scored 21 points while connecting on five out of his eight shot attempts from behind the arc, to go along with eight rebounds in the win.

Smith gave credit to his teammates for making his first professional game easy.

"Coming into the game, I felt looser than I did in summer league," Smith said. "There wasn't a lot of jitters. But my teammates helped me with that. And the rest of it took care of itself."

Gordon played 16 minutes against the Spurs, where he scored 13 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field. Gordon also drilled three of his five attempts from behind the arc.

In addition to Gordon and Smith, coach Stephen Silas' status against the Raptors remains questionable. Silas missed his third consecutive day of practice due to the NBA health and safety protocols.

"Hopefully, coach will be here tomorrow with his mask on," Lucas said. "We need him to be here. I've talked to him three times a day about what we are doing. We miss him."

