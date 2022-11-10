TyTy Washington To Begin Rockets Career With G League Affiliate Team

Houston Rockets rookie TyTy Washington will get an opportunity to play for the franchise's G league affiliate team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

A 2021-2022 Second-Team All-SEC selection, the guard was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies before a trade sent him to the Washington Wizards - and then one more trade ultimately led Washinton to the Rockets.

"He just needs to play," general manager Rafael Stone told the Houston Chronicle. "We obviously value the G League. Almost all of our players have spent really extensive time down there. It's more of an abnormality for people not to. He's coming off an injury. He needs to get back in game shape and play minutes. Right now, we don't have that opportunity for him here."

A knee sprain has kept the former five-star recruit off the court for the past several weeks. But despite his first NBA action not being for the Rockets, Washington is ecstatic about the opportunity with the Vipers.

“I’m excited,” Washington said. “I can’t wait. I can play and get my feet under me, go down there, and have fun. This is the game I love. I can go down there and handle my business. And when I get back up here, get my moment and do what I’ll do down there and help win games.”

Washington and the Vipers will play their home opener Friday night at 7:30 CT at Bert Ogden arena.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN