'My Mindset Is To Get Better': Willie Cauley-Stein Thrilled To Join Vipers, Rockets' G League Team

HOUSTON — When the Rio Grande Valley Vipers begin their 2022-23 G League campaign on Sunday, they will do so with a seven-year NBA veteran on the roster with Willie Cauley-Stein.

The Houston Rockets signed Cauley-Stein to a training camp roster spot in August but only allowed him to stay on the team to obtain his G League rights.

Most tenure NBA veterans would view their G League designation as a demotion. But Cauley-Stein views his G League assignment with the Vipers as a second chance at a pro career.

"It doesn't matter if I am playing in a dusty gym — my mindset is to get better," Cauley-Stein said. "It's about the process and how did I transform to get there. For me, it's not about the accolades anymore. When I was younger, I was thinking, 'man, I just want to get to 100 million.' Now, I've slowed down, and I am into the day-to-day grind."

Cauley-Stein began his career as a no. 6 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. His mindset is different from the young player who came into the league as a 21-year-old prospect who took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors during his junior season at Kentucky.

Health and skill-wise, Cauley-Stein said this is the best he has ever felt entering a new season. But the health of his mental state is more pivotal.

Cauley-Stein had the game taken away following a short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. And after his jettison, Cauley-Stein said he fell into the darkest place he has ever been.

The Rockets' off-season acquisition and G League assignment gave Cauley-Stein a second chance to provide for his family while playing the game he loves.

Cauley-Stein credits his daughter as his greatest inspiration ahead of his first season with the Vipers. But more importantly, the reason behind his new life perspective on and off the court.

"For a guy that's been in the league for seven or eight years, some might say coming to the G League is the darkest thing that can happen to them," Cauley-Stein said. "But I look at it as if there is someone, I have to cross paths with who can help me reach another level. Or I may cross paths with someone and help change their life. It's the mentality I came down here with."

Cauley-Stein hasn’t been a part of an NBA rotation since the 2020-21 season with the Dallas Mavericks. The objective for Cauley-Stein is to work his way back to an NBA level, perhaps with the Rockets following a potential strong G League outing.

Before joining the Vipers, Cauley-Stein spent a week with the Rockets, where he reunited with coach Stephen Silas. The two respective parties developed a "pretty cool" relationship during their lone season together with the Mavericks.

Cauley-Stein said he knows what Silas would like to see from his players, given that their first encounter took place in June of 2015 during a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

"I respect guys like Silas," Cauley-Stein said. "He doesn't put on a front or change who they are when getting into a position with power. I think he has done a great job staying who he is as a person."

As the team's elder statement, Cauley-Stein says he is looking forward to being an open book in hopes of sharing advice with the Vipers' younger corps.

He believes the more knowledge he shares will ultimately help each player reach the pinnacle of their basketball career.

But while together in Rio Grande Valley, Cauley-Stein also believes his wisdom will create a substantial work environment as the Vipers begin to defend their G League championship title.

