Rockets' Usman Garuba Caps Off EuroTrip With Gold Medal

Houston Rockets sophomore Usman Garuba returned from his summer abroad with a special keepsake, earning a gold medal as part of his native Spain's run at the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. The Spanish team topped France in the Berlin-based championship finale on Sunday, prevailing in an 88-76 final.

Garuba, the 23rd pick of the 2021 draft, didn't light up the traditional areas of the box score, his best output being a 10-point, seven-rebound showing in a win over Bulgaria that opened group play. But his defensive prowess earned some high praise and notably showed itself at some opportune times.

For example, Garuba perhaps stifled the French's comeback momentum for good at the end of the third quarter. With Elie Okobo looking for a period-ending buzzer-beat and to slice the deficit to seven points, Garuba offered a swift, clean rejection that landed in the arms of Juancho Hernangomez.

He'd repeat the feat in the fourth quarter, the latter victim being fellow NBA veteran Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks. After the block on Fournier with just over seven minutes to go, Spain never led by less than 10.

Garuba also earned props from the official FIBA social media accounts for his on-court vision and passing, notably picking up seven assists in the semifinal victory over Germany.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone recently took note of Garuba's progress abroad, hoping it carries over to NBA play after injuries limited him to 24 games in his debut campaign. Spanish head coach Sergio Scariolo was pleased that the 20-year-old Garuba embraced the sizable defensive burdens placed upon him.

"He is an extraordinary defender. He can change everything He has a big heart," Scariolo said through translated comments posted by Miguel Lois Vidal. "He makes mistakes, of course, he is very young, but we trust him a lot."

A Madrid native, Garuba is no stranger to international prizes. He previously appeared on the Spanish national group's championship squad at the 2019 U18 European Championships in Greece and also owns title rings from La Liga ACB and Supercopa.

