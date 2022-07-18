Summer League Injury Missed Opportunity For Rockets Usman Garuba

HOUSTON — Usman Garuba spent the first day of summer league practice in Las Vegas watching from the sidelines. Garuba was inactive due to an ankle injury he sustained two days before the Houston Rockets began their 2022 Summer League tournament against the Orlando Magic on July 7.

The injury forced Garuba to miss the first game of the summer league, but the second-year prospect hoped to return to the court ahead of Houston's next match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I twisted my ankle a few days ago, but I am feeling better every day," Garuba said. "I feel a lot more confident. Once I am ready to play, I am going to be fully healthy."

Garuba would not only miss his second consecutive game on July 9. But the Rockets ruled him out for the entire summer league tournament. The ankle injury Garuba sustained created a missed opportunity during his time in Las Vegas.

He missed out on the chance to prove his worth as a backup big man to Alperen Sengun ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But most importantly, Garuba's wounded ankle prevented him from creating separation between himself and the rest of his counterparts lobbying for a roster spot at his position.

His absence allowed the Rockets to evaluate Aric Holman — who put together a solid outing during the summer league tournament.

In addition to Holman, a source told Inside the Rockets that Houston is interested in re-signing Bruno Fernando — who was one of several players spotted around the team in Las Vegas.

Garuba's injury also inhibited him from testing the on-court attributes he had spent all of the off-season enhancing that had his confidence high prior to the start of summer league.

"I've been here [in Houston] the entire off-season working out with the team and staff," Garuba said. "I've been watching game films to learn what I need to do to make an impact in the game, which is very important to me."

Garuba said he has worked on everything this off-season — from his 3-point shooting to defense. But his talents as a late first-round pick in 2021 (No. 23 overall) have never been doubted.

The lack of durability made Garuba's summer league experience disappointing, given the importance he and the franchise placed on his participation after an injury-plagued rookie campaign.

He missed 25 games due to a wrist injury. Following surgery and appearing in 24 games, Garuba averaged 10.0 minutes during the 2021-22 season.

Coach Rick Higgins attested to Garuba's off-season training while stating his importance to the Rockets' future moving forward.

"He has put in a lot of good work since the season ended, and he's important for us going forward," Higgins said. "When Usman is physically ready for the game, he's going to be great for us. Usman embodies how we want to play."

Garuba will continue his off-season training in Houston once his recovery is complete. Garuba had planned to play in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, set to begin on Sept. 1. But he will likely have to wait until training camp in September to make up for the time he spent in Las Vegas as an injured spectator.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN