Jazz at Rockets Preview: Which Team Will End Their Losing Skid In Houston?

Which team will end their respective losing streak Thursday night, the Houston Rockets or the Jazz?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (10-28) will attempt to end their five-game losing streak Thursday night against the Utah Jazz (19-21) inside the Toyota Center.

The game will mark the third and final meeting between the two teams. The winner of tonight's game will close the three-game regular season series with a 2-1 record. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-best 26 points (8-of-19 FG, 9-9 FT) and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets to a 114-108 home victory on Oct. 24.

"He is one of those players you have to make sure you stay down when defending — he is just a different type of player," Collin Sexton said. "He is a very talented guard. When he was in Cleveland, he came in every day ready to work regardless of what was going on."

Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday, Jan. 5 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. Lauri Markkanen:

Whether it was Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic, Jabari Smith Jr. has taken pride in guarding the opposing team's best player.

Although his name does not draw as much attention as previously mentioned, Lauri Markkanen will be another defensive challenge for Smith.

In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen has averaged 23.9 points on 52.9/42.3/86.8 shooting splits and 8.5 rebounds. He is one of two players averaging over 20 points while shooting over 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the arc. The other is Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry.

Markkanen led the Jazz to a 109-101 home victory over the Rockets on Oct. 26. He scored a game-high 24 points (10-15 FG), nine rebounds and three assists inside Vivint Arena.

Can the Rockets hold a top-five offense under their scoring average?

Utah has established itself as one of the best offensive teams in the league. They are fourth in scoring after averaging 117.2 points with a 115.8 offensive net rating.

The Rockets have had modest success holding teams under their scoring averages in three out of their last 11 games. But against the Boston Celtics (1st) and New Orleans Pelicans (3rd), Houston had no luck containing two of the top-five teams in scoring.

The Rockets gave up an average of 122.5 points to the Celtics and Pelicans and could be well on their way to giving up 120 or more, with the Jazz motivated to end a four-game losing skid.

Can the Rockets win their second game of the season following no rest?

The Rockets have one lone victory in the five games played during the second night of a back-to-back. Their only win came against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 26, which marked their only home contest following a game the night before.

With the exception of the Thunder, the Rockets have lost by an average margin of 16.2 points in games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

