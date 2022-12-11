Rockets vs. Bucks: Jabari Smith Jr. Feels More Equip To Slow Down Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ahead of their second meeting, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. feels more equipped to help slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his adjustments to the league's physicality.

HOUSTON — The first time Jabari Smith Jr. faced Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP left the rookie in awe.

The Houston Rockets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 125-105 loss on Oct. 22. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting from the field. Smith recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Smith described playing against Antetokounmpo as fun. But nearly two months after their first meeting, Smith believes he is more equipped to help the Rockets contain the six-time All-Star on Sunday.

"I've gone back to watch that game and how other teams have defended him successfully," Smith said. "I've watched his game and learned his tendencies to try and slow him down. You are not going to stop him. But you can slow him down to make it tough."

Adjusting to the NBA's physicality is why Smith feels more prepared ahead of his second meeting against Antetokounmpo.

Smith said he began understanding the league's physicality since the Rockets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19 — crediting Clint Capela for assisting with his development.

Smith said each time he steps onto the floor is an opportunity to learn and measure himself against the NBA's elite.

"The first time you go through it, it's like, 'whoa, this is different than anything I've done before,' coach Stephen Silas said. "He has gotten better. But is anyone ready to deal with Giannis' physicality? He is still quick and super strong, which makes him hard to guard."

Antetokounmpo is coming into the Toyota Center averaging a career-best 31.9 points on 54.6 percent shooting from the field. After scoring a season-high against the Rockets, Antetokounmpo has scored 40 or more points on two other occasions.

But Smith is starting to come into his own on an NBA level, illustrating why receiving Rookie of the Year honors has become a reality.

After scoring a career-high 23 points in a loss against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, Smith has averaged 15.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 46.6 percent from behind the arc and 7.0 rebounds.

