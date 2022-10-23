Rockets Game 3 Notebook: Stephen Silas Using Daunting Schedule As Lecture

HOUSTON — For the first time as coach of the Houston Rockets, Stephen Silas is 0-3 at the start of a new season. But instead of being bitter, Silas left Fiserv Forum arena encouraged by his team's fight and efforts.

The Rockets dropped their third consecutive game in a 125-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night. The Bucks jumped out to an early 11-0 lead at the start of the first quarter and never relinquished.

Houston's 20-point defeat was not a testament to a lack of talent. The Rockets' loss in Milwaukee was more of Houston opening the 2022-23 campaign with an arduous schedule — that also featured the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

"The start of the game was the game, the hammer that they hit us with right from the start," Silas said. "From the start when it was 41-23 in the first quarter, we played them even for the rest of the game, but we were fighting uphill."

"Against a championship caliber team, you have to lock all the way in right from the start. But the back-to-back wore on us."

The Rockets took on the Bucks 24 hours after a tough home loss to the Grizzlies Friday night.

Silas credited travel and a demanding back-to-back within the schedule for the loss. But by understanding that a daunting schedule is the nature of the NBA, Silas used the first three games as a lecturer for his young corps.

The Rockets played two of their first three games on the road, and their opponents won an average margin of 50 games last season.

Starting the season 0-3 is disappointing for a team that has ambitions of becoming the NBA's most surprising team. But Silas believes the Rockets' ongoing development will benefit from the rough three-game start.

"We are right in the fire at the start of the season to find out where we are at," Silas said. "These are good learning moments for our group. And hopefully, we can learn from each and every moment to grow and do better next time."

Usman Garuba showcasing potential

Usman Garuba started in place of Burno Fernando, who missed his first game of the season due to a knee injury.

Silas said he inserted Garuba into the starting lineup to use his quickness and physicality to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the win over the Rockets, Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting in just 28 minutes. He also added 12 rebounds and three assists.

Although Garuba's defensive efforts did not help the Rockets contain Antetokounmpo. Garuba still managed to take advantage of the opportunity.

He recorded eight rebounds, six points and four steals amid his season debut, showcasing why management still views the second-year prospect as a promising defensive player.

Quick Hits:

-Jabari Smith Jr. recorded his first double-double of his career with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

-Jalen Green scored a team-best 22 points on 6-of-19 shooting and is averaging 23.7 points to begin his sophomore season.

-After missing the first game of the season due to a knee injury, Silas isn't sure how long Fernando will be out.

