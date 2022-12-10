Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Credits Jabari Smith Jr. As Lone Positive vs. Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr. career-high against the Spurs served as the lone positive for Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets suffered a setback during their road match against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. Three days after an impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets fell to the Spurs in a 118-109 loss inside the AT&T Center.

Coach Stephen Silas was disappointed in his team's efforts on both ends, but he found positivity in the play of Jabari Smith Jr.

"He was great," Silas said. "When the ball was moving, he got good looks. When I put him at the five, he was able to get some pick-and-pops. He played a good game."

Smith finished the night with a career-best 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Smith's career night in San Antonio was spoiled. But his on-court production over the previous eight games has led to the Rockets' .500 record since Nov. 25.

His 21-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks led the Rockets comeback victory to begin the eight-game stretch. He has since averaged 15.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field. But his greatest offensive attribute has been his ability to drill shots from the outside.

Smith has shot 49.9 percent on 3-point field goal attempts after a rough start to the season. Silas said words of encouragement and trust guided Smith through his shooting slump.

He shot 30.2 percent from behind the arc while averaging 10.9 points through the first 16 games.

"I've talked to him all the time about shooting the ball when he is open," Silas said. "It's comfort, opportunity and finding his spots on the floor where he can get to his catch and shoots. There is a lot that goes into it. But overall, it's the work that he has put in."

Silas described Smith as a "joy to coach," given that the rookie from Auburn University is well advanced on the defensive end.

During the Las Vegas Summer League tournament in July, Smith credited defense as his greatest on-court attribute. In the middle of the Rockets' recent success, Smith has averaged 7.0 rebounds while recording a block in six of the last eight contests.

"He is so unique because of the defensive component," Silas said. "I've never coached someone who came in as a rookie and was locked in on the defensive end. To have both offense and defense, it makes him different."

Silas and the Rockets left San Antonio frustrated by an embarrassing loss. But Smith's performance against the Spurs gave Silas a reason to feel encouraged while in misery.

