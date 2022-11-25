Rockets vs Hawks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — After four days off, the Houston Rockets will resume their 2022-23 campaign against the 11-7 Atlanta Hawks inside the Toyota Center Friday night.
The Rockets will try to end a two-game losing skid after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets after returning from an injury. He finished with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six assists and five rebounds.
"KPJ [Kevin Porter Jr.] has a lot of skills in his bag," Stephen Curry said. "When he is knocking down shots, he is very tough to guard."
Porter has had some of his best performances over the previous four games. He has averaged 22.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
With Porter leading the way, the Rockets will try to revenge a season-opening loss they suffered to the Hawks on Oct. 19 inside the State Farm Arena. Porter scored a team-high 21 points, while Jalen Green added 16 points in the loss.
Rockets Injury Report
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Josh Christopher (left shoulder soreness): DOUBTFUL
- Jalen Green (right toe soreness) PROBABLE
- Alperen Sengun (right groin) DOUBTFUL
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury): OUT
- Jarrett Culver (right hip injury) PROBABLE
Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starters
Atlanta Hawks
- Guard: Trae Young
- Guard: DeJounte Murray
- Forward: De'Andre Hunter
- Forward: John Collins
- Center: Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
