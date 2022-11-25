Rockets vs Hawks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — After four days off, the Houston Rockets will resume their 2022-23 campaign against the 11-7 Atlanta Hawks inside the Toyota Center Friday night.

The Rockets will try to end a two-game losing skid after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets after returning from an injury. He finished with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six assists and five rebounds.

"KPJ [Kevin Porter Jr.] has a lot of skills in his bag," Stephen Curry said. "When he is knocking down shots, he is very tough to guard."

Porter has had some of his best performances over the previous four games. He has averaged 22.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

With Porter leading the way, the Rockets will try to revenge a season-opening loss they suffered to the Hawks on Oct. 19 inside the State Farm Arena. Porter scored a team-high 21 points, while Jalen Green added 16 points in the loss.

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Josh Christopher (left shoulder soreness): DOUBTFUL

Jalen Green (right toe soreness) PROBABLE

Alperen Sengun (right groin) DOUBTFUL

Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury): OUT

Jarrett Culver (right hip injury) PROBABLE

Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starters

Atlanta Hawks

Guard: Trae Young

Guard: DeJounte Murray

Forward: De'Andre Hunter

Forward: John Collins

Center: Clint Capela

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN