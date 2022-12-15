Rockets vs. Heat: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will look to extend their home winning streak to six during an interconference match against the Heat.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-18) will continue their impressive run Thursday night during a home match against the Miami Heat (14-15). The Rockets recorded their sixth win in 10 games after a 111-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night.

"You see the results — we are getting better with our defense and offense," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Our offense was flowing, and everyone ate. And with our defense, this is probably the best we played all season, even though our defense was great last game. We want our defense to be our lead instead of our offense."

The Rockets have thrived on the defensive end by holding the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks under 100 points in back-to-back games. Houston has allowed an average of 94.5 points on 34.3 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent from behind the arc.

"It's the buy-in," coach Stephen Silas said. "The defense is coming after two really good defensive games against good teams. It's something to be proud of and something to build upon."

Jabari Smith Jr. has taken the helm as the Rockets' defensive anchor. He held Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 16 points on Sunday and has averaged a defensive net rating of 90.7. Smith has also averaged 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a block.

Rockets vs. Heat Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 15 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Suns Injury Report

Gabe Vincent (Knee): OUT

Rockets vs. Heat Projected Starters

Miami Heat

Guard: Kyle Lowry

Guard: Jimmy Butler

Forward: Tyler Herro

Forward: Caleb Martin

Center: Bam Adebayo

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

