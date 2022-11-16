Rockets vs Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 2-12 Houston Rockets will play their first of four meetings against the 8-5 Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets are coming off arguably their worst game of the season following a 16-point defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Stephen Silas would like to see the Rockets improve their ball movement and pace ahead of their match against the Mavericks.

"I want us to get up and down the floor more," Silas said. "I want us to be ahead of the ball and more of a fastbreak team. That means playing better defense and rebounding. I think that is when we are at our best."

Wednesday night's contest inside the American Airlines Center will mark the first meeting against the Rockets' former big man Christian Wood, who Houston traded to the Mavericks in June.

After helping the Mavericks take a 103-101 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday, Wood is averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. He recorded 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the win over the Clippers.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wednesday, Nov. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic (Load management): REST

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Dallas Mavericks

Guard: Luka Doncic

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Forward: Reggie Bullock

Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

