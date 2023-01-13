Rockets at Kings Preview: Still Trying To Get Back Into A Rhythm

The Houston Rockets will continue their two-game series Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The Houston Rockets (10-31) began their California road trip Wednesday night in a 135-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings (22-18) Inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Rockets dropped their eighth consecutive game while losing 13 out of their last 14. Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with 26 points (9-26 FG, 5-7 FT) three nights after he finished with a league-low nine points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green is averaging 21.3 points on 40.4 percent shooting. Although his scoring average is up from his rookie season, Green's 3-point shooting has slightly declined. He is shooting 31.9 percent from deep as a sophomore after he shot 34.3 percent last season.

"You just have to lock in on a routine," Green said. "Whether that's getting back into the weight room or getting your shots up, whatever it takes to get back into a rhythm."

Rockets vs. Kings Broadcast Information:

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 13 Time: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) OUT

Sacramento Kings Injury Report:

N/A

Slowing down De'Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter:

The Kings outscored the Rockets 33-15 with 8 minutes and 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter following Trey Lyles' layup. Sacramento scored 41 points during the period, and De'Aaron Fox ignited their fourth-quarter comeback.

He scored seven of his 24 points during the fourth and recorded four assists. Entering Friday's game, Fox is top-five in clutch points. He has scored 99 points in clutch situations, trailing only DeMar DeRozan (109) for second place.

Fox is averaging 7.3 fourth-quarter points, which ranks eighth in the league.

Running the offense through Alperen Sengun:

With Kevin Porter Jr. out due to a left foot contusion, his absence could open an opportunity for Alperen Sengun to operate the Rockets' offense.

Sengun became Houston's primary facilitator when Porter left Wednesday's contest late in the first quarter. He recorded his first career triple-double after registering 10 assists, 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coach Stephen Silas said his players moved better off the ball when Sengun ran the offense from the top of the key.

"He did a good job making plays for his teammates," Silas said. "When Alperen plays like that, where the ball moving, it's good for our group. We just have to do a better job on defense."

K.J. Martin starting in place of Kevin Porter Jr.:

With Porter out, Silas will likely start K.J. Martin at small forward and move Eric Gordon to point guard.

This lineup will mark the second time Silas will use this potential starting five. The last time took place on Nov. 18 in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Martin scored 12 points and eight rebounds inside the Toyota Center.

Martin is averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the eight games he is inserted into the starting lineup.

