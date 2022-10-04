Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Notebook: The Feeling Of Encouragement

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was encouraged by what he saw from the Houston Rockets Sunday night inside the Toyota Center. The Rockets won their first of four preseason games in a 134-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets had an impressive performance during their first dress rehearsal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Houston shot 54.6 percent from the field while connecting on 45.7 percent shooting from behind the arc in the win.

Five players scored in double figures for the Rockets. But Silas was not concerned with his team's production on the offensive side of the ball. He paid close attention to their efforts on defense, ensuring that the defensive enhancements implemented throughout the offseason translated to the game.

"It's the defense we have been concentrating on," Silas said. "If we can finish plays with rebounds, we can get out and run. And that's what we do best. I am super encouraged by our intensity on the defensive end. Turning that defense into offense is very important for us."

Silas became obstinate about improving the Rockets' defensive production. Houston netted a 116.4 defensive net rating during the 2021-22 campaign, which resulted in the Rockets finishing the season with the league's worst defense.

But instead of focusing on the disappointing efforts throughout the entire 82-game season. Silas became enamored by the mid-season progress where the Rockets' defense ranked 21st in the league following their overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 8.

Against the Spurs, Silas witnessed the defensive effort his players played with, resulting in San Antonio shooting 35.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent on 3-point field goal attempts.

Silas' eagerness for the Rockets to become a better defensive team began in May and was the primary point of emphasis during training camp practices in Lake Charles.

KPJ continues to showcase growth as Rockets starting point guard

Houston's play on the defensive side of the ball wasn't the only memo the Rockets obtained during their preseason victory against the Spurs. Silas has preached continuously about sharing the ball since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Against the Spurs, the Rockets recorded 32 assists.



With the exception of undrafted rookie Trevor Hudgins, every player who touched the court had at least one assist.

"What we did tonight, we really shared the basketball," Silas said. "For us to be good, that's gonna have to be a constant — as far as us moving the ball to the open guy. It doesn't have to be a spectacular play. Just a simple play to your teammate."

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way with six assists on the night. But each dime he recorded in the win was a testament to Porter's ongoing growth as a point guard.

Porter illustrated his enhanced playmaking ahead of his second season as the starting point guard for the Rockets. But more importantly, his improved on-court vision.

Porter connected with Smith at the 10:14 mark of the first quarter. He assisted on Smith's second 3-point field goal of the night by distributing a cross-court pass for the open triple.



"Scoot [Kevin Porter Jr.] played a really good game tonight," Silas said. "He did not score well nor shoot the ball well. He was making the right play to his teammates and did not turn the ball over.

"If he and Jalen [Green] have off nights shooting the ball but still play effective basketball, that's good for the Rockets."

The Jabari And Tari Show

Silas may have been encouraged by the team's overall play on the defensive side of the ball. But the performance of Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. played a significant role in Silas departing the Toyota Center with a sense of optimism for the upcoming season.

Eason and Smith showcased their two-way versatility to help the Rockets dominate the Spurs in the win. The rookie duo scored a combined 41 points and pulled down 18 rebounds — with Smith accounting for five of Houston's 16 made triples.

Both players credited their play during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament for their impressive unofficial debuts.

"My mentality never changes," Eason said. "The way I play the game never changes. I am always going to be in the right spots and get after it defensively. I just want to be one of the hardest working players on the court. I believe that will translate at any level, and I will continue to do that."

QUICK HITS:

- Second-year standouts: Alperen Sengun started and had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of play. Josh Christopher added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Jalen Green finished the game with seven points.

- The Rockets outrebounded the Spurs 60-44. Houston outrebounded its opponent 29 times during the 2021-22 season.

- Eric Gordon had 13 points on five-of-seven shooting, including connecting on three out of his five attempts from 3-point range.

