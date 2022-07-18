Rockets Tari Eason Named All-NBA Summer League First Team

HOUSTON — Tari Eason scored the first points of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament with a dunk over the top of Emanuel Terry against the Orlando Magic. Despite the loss, Eason finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Eason's high production on both ends of the court left many believing that the LSU prospect would be the Rockets' best rookie during summer league play over lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr.

"He plays with so much energy," coach Rick Higgins said following the Rockets' 91-77 defeat to the Magic on July 7. "He put so much into it early, that when we got late into the game it was tougher for him to maintain that same level. He was putting everything he had into the game, and his coach didn’t take him out enough."

Monday afternoon, the NBA named Eason as one of five players on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team.

Eason joins the first-team honorees alongside Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets).

Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game outing in Las Vegas.

He finished second behind Tacko Falls for the summer league rebounding title after averaging 10.8 boards per game. But Eason finished the Las Vegas summer league tournament tied with Pelicans' Tyrique Jones for the most total rebounds by notching 51 boards.

Eason's best game during the Rockets' 2-3 stint in Las Vegas took place during Houston's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Eason led the way with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks in the win.

