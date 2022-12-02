Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will continue their four-game road trip Friday night in Phoenix to take on Devin Booker and the sizzling Suns.

The Houston Rockets (5-16) will continue their four-game east coast road trip Friday night to take on the Phoenix Suns (15-6) inside the FootPrint Center.

The Rockets recent road trip has started on the wrong note, which features the team losing their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets.

Alperen Sengun has put together his best stretch of games since leading the Rockets to a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the previous three games.

The Rockets will be taking on a sizzling Phoenix Suns team that has won six consecutive games. Devin Booker led the Suns to a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. He scored a season-best 51 points on 20-of-25 shooting in three quarters.

"It feels good," Booker said. "This was one of those nights where it was falling. Unbelievable screens. Unbelievable team game. From beginning to end we played really well."

Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 2 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Suns Injury Report

Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear): OUT

Chris Paul (right heel leg soreness) OUT

Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starters

Phoenix Suns

Guard: Cameron Payne

Guard: Devin Booker

Forward: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Torrey Craig

Center: Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

