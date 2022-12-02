Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets (5-16) will continue their four-game east coast road trip Friday night to take on the Phoenix Suns (15-6) inside the FootPrint Center.
The Rockets recent road trip has started on the wrong note, which features the team losing their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets.
Alperen Sengun has put together his best stretch of games since leading the Rockets to a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the previous three games.
The Rockets will be taking on a sizzling Phoenix Suns team that has won six consecutive games. Devin Booker led the Suns to a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. He scored a season-best 51 points on 20-of-25 shooting in three quarters.
"It feels good," Booker said. "This was one of those nights where it was falling. Unbelievable screens. Unbelievable team game. From beginning to end we played really well."
Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Suns Injury Report
- Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear): OUT
- Chris Paul (right heel leg soreness) OUT
Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starters
Phoenix Suns
- Guard: Cameron Payne
- Guard: Devin Booker
- Forward: Mikal Bridges
- Forward: Torrey Craig
- Center: Deandre Ayton
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
