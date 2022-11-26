Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will close their four-game homestand Saturday night against the 8-11 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will try to win their second consecutive home game following a 128-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.
Jalen Green helped the Rockets overcome a 15-point deficit by scoring 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists and five rebounds. Green led the way in the fourth quarter with nine points before fouling out.
"In the fourth quarter, we were able to close it out," Green said. "[Fourth quarter execution] is something we've been asked about every game so far. We've always been in the game. But tonight, we closed it out."
Jabari Smith Jr. will have to wait a year before facing off against his draftmate, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren is currently recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered during Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am contest in August.
Rockets Injury Report
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Alperen Sengun (right groin) QUESTIONABLE
Thunder Injury Report
- Mike Muscala (left pinky; fracture): OUT
- Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery) OUT
Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starters
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Guard: Josh Giddey
- Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Forward: Luguentz Dort
- Forward: Jalen Williams
- Center: Aleksej Pokusevski
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: K.J. Martin
- Center: Jabari Smith Jr.
