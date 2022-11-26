Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will close their four-game homestand Saturday night against the Thunder.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will close their four-game homestand Saturday night against the 8-11 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will try to win their second consecutive home game following a 128-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

Jalen Green helped the Rockets overcome a 15-point deficit by scoring 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists and five rebounds. Green led the way in the fourth quarter with nine points before fouling out.

"In the fourth quarter, we were able to close it out," Green said. "[Fourth quarter execution] is something we've been asked about every game so far. We've always been in the game. But tonight, we closed it out."

Jabari Smith Jr. will have to wait a year before facing off against his draftmate, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren is currently recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered during Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am contest in August. 

Rockets Injury Report

  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE
  • Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
  • Alperen Sengun (right groin) QUESTIONABLE

Thunder Injury Report

  • Mike Muscala (left pinky; fracture): OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery) OUT

Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starters

Oklahoma City Thunder

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Guard: Josh Giddey
  • Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Forward: Luguentz Dort
  • Forward: Jalen Williams
  • Center: Aleksej Pokusevski

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: K.J. Martin
  • Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19502488
News

Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Fourth Quarter Comeback In Win Over Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19168244
News

Rockets Injury Update: Center Bruno Fernando Returns vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19424384
News

Rockets Daishen Nix's Second-Year Is Testament To G League Development

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19262462
News

Rockets vs Hawks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19489647
News

Lakers' Patrick Beverley Suspended For Shoving Incident

By Inside The Rockets Staff
USATSI_19424604
News

Stephen Silas Admires Rockets Giving Spirit During Thanksgiving Events

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19261378
News

Center Bruno Fernando Could Return For Rockets Friday vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19476681
News

'He Can Do More': Eric Gordon Encourages More Growth From Rockets Kevin Porter Jr.

By Coty M. Davis