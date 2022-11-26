Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will close their four-game homestand Saturday night against the 8-11 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will try to win their second consecutive home game following a 128-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

Jalen Green helped the Rockets overcome a 15-point deficit by scoring 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists and five rebounds. Green led the way in the fourth quarter with nine points before fouling out.

"In the fourth quarter, we were able to close it out," Green said. "[Fourth quarter execution] is something we've been asked about every game so far. We've always been in the game. But tonight, we closed it out."

Jabari Smith Jr. will have to wait a year before facing off against his draftmate, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren is currently recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered during Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am contest in August.

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Alperen Sengun (right groin) QUESTIONABLE

Thunder Injury Report

Mike Muscala (left pinky; fracture): OUT

Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery) OUT

Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starters

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard: Josh Giddey

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Forward: Luguentz Dort

Forward: Jalen Williams

Center: Aleksej Pokusevski

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: K.J. Martin

Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

