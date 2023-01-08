Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to end a six-game losing streak Sunday against the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — Lauri Markkanen became the latest player to score 40 or more points against the Houston Rockets this season.

Markkanen was the seventh player, third in the Rockets' previous 12 games, to achieve the feat after scoring a career-high 49 points when the Utah Jazz handed the Rockets their sixth consecutive loss Thursday night.

Coach Stephen Silas is pleased that the Rockets will not have to go up against All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. He will miss his 20th consecutive game due to a right calf strain. But Silas and the Rockets may have to worry about rising star Anthony Edwards.

Edwards is capable of erupting for 40 or more points on any given night. He has averaged 22.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting in seven games against the Rockets. He recorded a career-best 49 points against the San Antonio Spurs in April of last season.

Rockets Injury Report

N/A

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Naz Reid (back spasms): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain): OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain): OUT

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves

Guard: D'Angelo Russell

Guard: Anthony Edwards

Forward: Jaden McDaniels

Forward: Kyle Anderson

Center: Rudy Gobert

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

