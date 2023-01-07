Rockets Jae'Sean Tate Illustrates His Impact On And Off Court In His Return From Injury

Jae'Sean Tate made his long-awaited return to the Houston Rockets lineup in a loss to the Jazz, but his voice remained his most significant attribute on and off the court.

HOUSTON — The only player who wasn't dejected on the Houston Rockets flight back from New Orleans Wednesday night was Jae'Sean Tate.

"I was just excited," Tate said. "I barely slept. I've been waiting for this moment a long time."

Before the team's 119-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Tate went through one last pre-game workout inside the Smoothie King Center. It was the final test to prove whether or not he was ready to return from injury.

Nearly 24 hours after the team landed in Houston, Tate returned to the lineup Thursday night during the Rockets' 131-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. It was Tate's first game since Oct. 30 due to an ankle injury he sustained during preseason.

The injury forced Tate to miss the first four games. But after realizing he was not ready following a loss to the Phoenix Suns, his injury led to him missing 31 consecutive games.

In total, Tate's ankle injury sidelined him for 35 games.

"It just felt good to put on that jersey — it has been a long time," Tate said. "Credit to my teammates for supporting me through this whole process. I am thankful to coach [Stephen Silas] for putting me back out there. It was good to be able to run up and down the court again."

Since he joined the Rockets as an undrafted rookie in 2020, Tate had missed six games over the previous two campaigns, but past experiences with injuries helped him get through his latest battle.

Tate said six to eight months were the longest injuries kept him sidelined before his career in Houston. He battled back from shoulder and ankle injuries he sustained in high school and college.

Coach Stephen Silas and his teammates were thrilled to have Tate's versatility back on both ends of the court. But while he was out of the lineup, his voice was his most valuable contribution to the team.

Whether active or inactive, Tate is known as an extension of Silas. And his voice has guided rookies Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Silas said Tate has a way to convey his message to the team that doesn't come off as pushy.

"We have a lot of first and second-year guys, and I am not far from where they are now," Tate said. "I just try to help them as much as I can because I know how it is being a young guy trying to figure out how to be successful.

"That's why I am here. That's why I signed my contract this summer. I am trying to help our young guys and make the game easier. We still have some things to work on, and we are doing our best."

Tate recorded 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, two assists, two rebounds and a pair of steals in his return against the Jazz. His presence brought a new dynamic that was missing for over two months in Houston.

Tate was disappointed that the Rockets fell short in his return but is hoping to build off the success of his first game. Other than maintaining his durability, Tate's priority is to regain his strength and conditioning while retaining his vocal influence on and off the court.

The Rockets appeared to play as a complete team against the Jazz with Tate back on the floor. Their execution on both ends was solid until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Tate's impact proved if the Rockets had his services against the Pelicans the night before, perhaps the team's plane ride back to Houston would have been thrilling for all respective parties.

"It is great to have him back," Silas said. "He brings so much as far as his energy, voice, defense and leadership. There are so many things that he brings to our group."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN